RIVER FALLS -- Rain during Saturday morning’s parade gave way to sunny skies for the afternoon football game as University of Wisconsin-River Falls celebrated homecoming weekend with the Homecoming/Shrine Parade and game Saturday, Oct. 19.

The parade took place along downtown Main Street Saturday morning and featured grand marshals Hailey and Olivia King of River Falls leading the Shriners before UWRF Chancellor Dean Van Galen and his wife, Mary, led the UWRF contingent. The King sisters have been patients of the Shrine Healthcare for Children in the Twin Cities. The university portion of the parade featured units from most of the Falcon sports teams, sororities, fraternities and other campus organizations.

Sunny skies greeted a packed house at David Smith Stadium for the afternoon football game, where the Falcons came out of the short end of a record-setting 63-49 shootout with UW-La Crosse.