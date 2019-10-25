Halloween originated from Samhain, an ancient Celtic festival celebrating the fall harvest and summer’s end Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. Central Europeans would build bonfires and wear costumes to ward off spirits. The festival marked the start of the dark and cold winter. Samhain celebrants believe the veil between the living world and the spirit world weakens, making interactions between the two worlds easier. Oct. 31 would later become known as All Hallows’ Eve because it was the day before the Christian festival of All Hallows Day — a day to honor all saints.

Enjoy the spooky holiday with these local Halloween-themed events.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Master Carver Bill Habedank’s Jack o’ Lantern Display

Where: Bill’s yard/1913 Grandview Ave., Red Wing

When: Now - Nov. 1

Friday, Nov. 1, is the final night to view master carver Bill Habedank’s annual jack-o’-lantern display at 1913 Grandview Ave. Donations of food, cash, checks and pet food are being collected for the Red Wing Area Food Shelf. For more information contact Bill Habedank at 651-764-1866. The display is free to view.





Pizza and Costumes in the Corn

Where: White Pine Berry Farm/1482 Oak Drive, River Falls

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wear a costume to the event to get $1 off admission to the corn maze. Consuming Fire LLC will be making wood-fired pizza for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (if the weather permits). There is no entry fee to get into the farm, but the corn maze, food and produce will cost money. Other fun activities include a pumpkin patch, duck races, wagon rides and barn animals.





Halloween Concert: The Cedar Valley Brass Quintet

Where: First Congregational United Church of Christ/110 N. Third St., River Falls

When: 2-4 p.m.

No tickets are needed for this freewill offering concert. Listen to music by The Cedar Valley Brass Quintet. A costume contest will award prizes to the best dressed (adults and children included). Enjoy some snacks and kid’s activities, with an opportunity to play a theremin.





Lake City Area Arts Halloween Spooktacular

Where: Lake Center Area Art/105 W. Center St., Lake City

When: 2-5 p.m.

Admission is $3 per child. Activities include scary slime factor, pumpkin decorating, mask making, face painting, candy corn toss and a costume contest.





Trunk-or-Treat Red Wing

Where: Bay Point Park/434 Main St., Red Wing

When: 2-5 p.m.

The Red Wing YMCA presents Trunk-or-Treat at Bay Point Park. Vehicles will be parked in the parking spaces and children can trick-or-treat from the trunks. For ages 13 and under. There will be Happ-E Hill kids train rides, bounce house from Ripley’s Rental, corn dig provided by Red Wing Grain, apples from Nesbitt’s Nursery, Gaga Pit provided by Red Wing YMCA, food trucks, petting zoo, fusion dancers, games and other activities.





Flashlight Maze at White Pine Berry Farm

Where: White Pine Berry Farm/1482 Oak Drive, River Falls

When: 6-9 p.m.

Enjoy the corn maze after dark and remember to bring your own flashlight. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for kids ages three to 12. Kids under 3 get in for free.





Choose Your Own Haunting

Where: Zumbrota Public Library/100 West Ave., Zumbrota

When: 7:30-9 p.m.

Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to this haunted library event, where they can attempt to escape the ghost-filled building by choosing their own path.





Fright at the Farm 2019: Haunted Attraction

Where: Willow's Keep Farm/47385 Highway 52, Zumbrota

When: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 26 and Nov. 1-2

Over 10,000 square feet of indoor haunts and haunted outdoor paths. Experience the walk-through attraction with live actors. Nov. 1 is “blackout friday.” The lights will be turned off in the mazes and visitors will have to find their way out with a LED candle. Tickets are $13 and $15 at the door. A combo package can be bought for $20 with entrance to the Fright at the Farm and entrance to The Haunted Olde Pine Theatre.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Halloween Big Game

Where: Vintage Paintball/N8645 1160th St., River Falls

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vintage Paintball will be hosting the annual Halloween Big Game. Free admission if pre-registered and wear a costume.





Prescott’s Trunk-or-Treat

Where: Prescott High School’s front parking lot/1010 Dexter St., Prescott

When: 3-5 p.m.

Kids are welcome to wear their Halloween costumes and walk through the school parking lot and stop at each decorated car’s trunk for some candy. The event will also have games.





The Haunted Olde Pine Theatre: Haunted Attraction

Where: Olde Pine Theatre/113 Second St. SW, Pine Island

When: 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and 31

Explore Olde Pine Theatre in the dark, with actors that will scare you as you make your way through the haunted attraction. Tickets are $8 at the door. A combo package can be bought for $20 with entrance to both The Haunted Olde Pine Theatre and The Fright at the Farm.

Monday, Oct. 28

Costume Party

Where: Zumbrota Public Library/100 West Ave., Zumbrota

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to dress up and enjoy some crafts and games at this all-ages event.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

October Storytime at the Prescott Public Library

Where: Prescott Public Library/800 Borner St. N., Prescott

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 1.

Join the library for some spooky stories, songs and crafts. On Nov. 1, following storytime is open playtime.





Spooky Evening Animal Talk

Where: Memorial Park/315 W. Fourth St., Red Wing

When: 5:30-7 p.m.

Learn about the spooky Halloween animals and enjoy a bonfire with s’mores. The program is free and open to all ages. Meet in the Upper Quarry.





American Legion Auxiliary Halloween Party

Where: Bay City Legion Hall/W6450 Main St., Bay City

When: 6 p.m.

The Legion will be having a costume judging contest with prizes, games, cookie decorating and snacks.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Trick-or-Treat on Main

Where: Downtown River Falls

When: 1-5 p.m.

The River Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin will be hosting a Trick-or-Treat at local downtown businesses. Kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and enjoy some treats. Participating businesses will have bright orange 2019 Trick-or-Treat on Main posters hanging up during the event.





Halloween at Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center

Where: Spring Valley Senior Living and Health Care Campus/S830 Westland Drive

When: 2-5 p.m.

Trick-or-treaters are welcome to show the residents their costumes. A game of Bingo with the Spring Valley Royalty will begin at 4 p.m.





Community trick-or-treat sponsored by the Ellsworth Public Library

Where: Ellsworth Public Library, Main Street and East End

When: 3-5 p.m.

The Ellsworth Public Library, Main Street businesses and East End businesses will open their doors to the community for a trick-or-treat event. Children are welcome to dress up and visit local businesses with their parent/guardian for some treats. While outside look for scarecrows, you can vote for your favorite one on the library’s Facebook page. A list of participating businesses can be found at the library.





Trunk-or-Treat in Cannon Falls

Where: St. Paul’s Lutheran Elementary School/30289 59th Ave. Way, Cannon Falls

When: 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Join this free event which includes trunk-or-treat, games, horse drawn wagon rides and free hotdogs.





Cannon Falls’ Annual Halloween Parade

Where: Downtown Cannon Falls

When: 4-5 p.m.

Kids are invited to dress up and participate in the annual Halloween parade in downtown Cannon Falls. The parade will start at 4 p.m. from St. Pius Church’s (410 Colvill St. W., Cannon Falls) parking lot and travel north for two blocks along Fourth Street to Mill Street. Local businesses will be handing out treats after the parade. Over 25 chamber members will be handing out candy from their storefronts. All children must be accompanied by an adult and those participating should be under the age of 12.





Trick-or-Treat at Pine Haven Care Center

Where: Pine Haven Care Center/210 Third St. NW, Pine Island

When: 4-7 p.m.

Trick-or-treaters are invited to the care center for candy. They will follow the path through the building to receive candy along the way to Town Hall, where snacks and beverages will be available.





Plum City Community Trunk-or-Treat and Winter Clothing Drive

Where: The Season’s Assisted Living/301 Cherry Ave. W., Plum City

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Merri Heirs 4-H Club will be hosting its third annual Trunk-or-Treat in The Season’s Assisted Living parking lot. They will also have a winter clothing drive the same night, with a truck accepting gently-used winter clothing for newborn through adults. Children of all ages are welcome to trick-or-treat while out and about.





Trick-or-Treating at Wellhaven

Where: Wellhaven Senior Living/119 Union St., River Falls

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Celebrate Halloween with Wellhaven’s seniors. Parents and trick-or-treaters are welcome to enjoy some cookies and punch.





Plum City Lions Halloween Party

Where: Molly’s on Main/515 Main St., Plum City

When: 5-7:30 p.m.

Join the Plum City Lions Club for games, food and music. A parade of costumes will begin at 7:30 p.m. Makes sure to register kids for prizes throughout the night.





Trick-or-Treat on Washington Street

Where: Washington Street, Lake City

When: 5-7 p.m.

Families are invited to trick-or-treat on Washington Street.





Ellsworth Trunk-or-Treat sponsored by St. Francis Youth Ministry

Where: St. Francis School parking lot/244 W. Woodworth St., Ellsworth

When: 5-8 p.m.

Attend this free trunk-or-treat event in the St. Francis School parking lot.





Sheldon Theatre and Red Wing Visitors and Convention Bureau Halloween Fun

Where: The Sheldon Theatre of Performing Arts/443 W. Third St., Red Wing

When: 5:30-10:15 p.m.

Start off the night with a Ghost Walk with Adrian Lee from 5:30-7 p.m. Lee with take guests through the most haunted buildings in historic Red Wing, while telling stories about his experiences with the paranormal in the buildings. Make sure to dress for the weather and wearing walking shoes. Tickets for the Ghost Walk are $20. The walk will begin at the Sheldon and end there too. A silent film — Phantom of the Opera (1925) — accompanied by organ player by Tom Erickson will be screened at 7:30-9 p.m. Tickets to the film are $10. Following the film is Paranormal Investigation with Adrian Lee at roughly 9:15-10:15 p.m. Tickets are also sold in packages — Ghost Walk and Phantom screening for $25, Ghost Walk, Phantom screening and Paranormal Investigation for $45. Children under the age of 14 get in free with a purchase of a regular priced adult admission.



