HASTINGS, Minn. — The River Valley Community Band is set to kick off its ninth concert season with its second Veterans Day concert to be held Sunday, Nov. 10. This year’s special guest will be the 204th Army Band from Fort Snelling.

The concert, held at the Hastings Middle School auditorium, will start at 1 p.m. The concert is free to everyone; freewill donations will be accepted.

“After the success of last years Veterans Day concert, which was produced with the assistance and support of our local VFW and American Legion veterans organizations, our board of directors felt another such concert would be an appropriate way to allow the community to honor our veterans,” board member Dan Retka said.

The 204th Army Band-Minnesota will perform as a 30-piece concert band, as well as a five-piece rock ensemble. The band is made up of musicians from the upper Midwest serving in the U.S. Army Reserve. This is the first time that the two bands will play together.

The River Valley Community Band is made up of over 40 musicians from Hastings, Prescott and the surrounding areas.

“We encourage the entire community to turn out to support our veterans. It will be a wonderful Sunday afternoon concert,” Retka said.