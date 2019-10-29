PLUM CITY -- Kent Gilles has been responding to 911 calls in one fashion or another for more than three decades.

Wisconsin State Assembly recently awarded the lifelong Plum City resident with the 93rd Assembly District First Responder Award. The Wisconsin Assembly honors first responders from each district.

Rep. Warren Petryk presented Gilles with a legislative citation on a plaque Sunday, Oct. 13, during a ceremony at the Plum City Legion Hall.

Gilles has served his community for over 31 years as an EMT for the Plum City/Town of Union EMS and as a volunteer firefighter for the Plum City/Town of Union Fire Department.

According to the citation, Gilles was a founding member of the Plum City/Town of Union EMS. There he has served in various positions since 1987 including president. He volunteered for the Plum City/Town of Union Fire Department since 1988 where he held several different positions, including the department’s engineer.

Gilles also has been active in his community with educating, fundraising and supporting the Plum City/Town of Union EMS and Fire Department.

Petryk’s office received many applications for local citizens who have served as a first responder, including police officers, firefighters and EMS providers, some paid and some volunteers. Nominees included Jesse Willenbring for his service on the Ellsworth Ambulance district.