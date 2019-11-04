WOODBURY, Minn. — Just minutes before her haunted house opened for trick-or-treaters, Sandra Escala, dressed in an intricate witch costume, was putting on the finishing touches.

"Where's my red, bloody spray paint?" Escala asked.

Once the spray paint was found, she freehanded a sign bearing the name of the creepy maze contained inside her garage: "Nightmare on Buckingham."

Escala and her husband, Eric Olson, spent nearly two weeks leading up to Halloween building a haunted house inside their two-car garage. Living on a cul-de-sac near Carver Lake Park, the couple was initially nervous there would be little to no foot traffic. But by 7:30 p.m., Escala and Olson had run out of the 120 treat bags they'd prepared and were giving out candy from their own stash inside the house.

At least 200 kids, along with many adults, toured through in the four hours the haunted house was open, Escala estimated, adding that only one child cried.

The haunted house was constructed as a winding maze containing seven conjoined rooms, formed with painted black plywood and "a lot of black tarp," Escala said. She said she was surprised they fit so many distinct areas into the space.

The most common scare was in a room filled with draping cobwebs. It housed a giant spider that made a loud noise and jumped out at passersby when it sensed motion.

Escala said Halloween is "100%" her favorite holiday and that when she was younger she'd make her own costumes every year. Living in a townhome until late 2018, Escala had been prevented from undertaking any serious holiday decorating. But having trick-or-treaters approach them while they moved into their current home at 6624 Buckingham Alcove last year got her seriously thinking about what she could do to celebrate the holiday in the future.

"I've always wanted to do it, but the opportunity never came up," Escala said. "And I said, this year, we're gonna do it."

Escala and Olson had most of the interior of the haunted house set up the weekend before Halloween when they invited friends and family to walk through. Escala reported that it was enjoyed by all, ages 3 to 79.

"Anything she ever wants to do she always puts her mind to and does it," said Kayla Rogers, a friend of Escala's who helped finish the display.

The setup garnered many compliments the night of, with one neighbor both excited to have another home in the cul-de-sac decorated for Halloween and vowing to step up his game next year. A Woodbury police officer even stopped by and walked through.

Escala said they had the whole thing cleaned up the day after Halloween. When asked if she and Olson would be doing the same thing next year, she replied, "Oh, most definitely."

"I actually went to the Halloween store afterwards and got a whole bunch of stuff now that it's on sale," Escala said, laughing. "So we have more stuff for next year."