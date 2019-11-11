COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — The cadets of the Park High School MN-871 AF JROTC did double duty for Veterans Day.

On Nov. 8, they presented colors at the annual Veterans Day observance in the school gym. This year's event focused on women in the military. One of the guest speakers was Gen. Sandra Best — the first brigadier general in the Minnesota National Guard.

"We call them 'she-roes,'" Best said, referring to her sisters-in-arms.

On Veterans Day, Wolfpack cadets served brunch to veterans at the Cottage Grove Hy-Vee. Later that day, they officiated at a Veterans Day celebration at Norris Square.

USAF Lt. Col. Deborah L. McBride said the turnout at Hy-Vee was the best she had seen in her three years as instructor for the Wolfpack AF JROTC.

"My cadets really and thoroughly enjoy helping out," she said.