"I was so honored to have been in the Marine Corps, and I'm still a Marine," June Fremont told the crowd gathered at Woodbury City Hall Monday morning. "You're a Marine forever, or whatever you are."

Fremont, 98, was the keynote speaker at the Woodbury Yellow Ribbon Network Veterans Day Ceremony. She served in the U.S. Marine Corps for three years during World War II.

Fremont spoke about her time in boot camp, meeting Eleanor Roosevelt while working at the Pentagon and serving "overseas" in Hawaii, before it was a state.

The Woodbury Yellow Ribbon Network is a citizen group formed to help support veterans and their families.