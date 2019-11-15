HUDSON -- Sgt. Glen Hartman started the Hudson Police Explorers, a youth program, nearly 25 years ago in 1995. Now, he works beside some of the former participants, now officers, at the Hudson Police Department.

The program is a subsidiary of the Boy Scouts of America, designed to give youth an opportunity to experience law enforcement from the inside.

The program’s focus hasn’t changed since it began, but Hartman said kids have changed.

“The way they communicate, the way we disseminate information to them,” he said.

The Explorers program also has grown. More officers and advisers are involved.

“It’s become popular with the community and with the officers,” Hartman said.

The program has about 20 youth in it, from not only Hudson but River Falls, Somerset and other areas in St. Croix County as well.

To be participate, a youth must be 14 ½ and in at least ninth grade, up through age 21. They undergo an interview and background check. If selected, they have an introduction period where they learn the expectations and rules. Explorers are not to participate in any illegal activity and often wear uniforms in the community.

“They understand very quickly that this is serious and they reflect on the Hudson Police Department,” Hartman said.

They are also expected to keep what they see on calls confidential.

Explorers are trained in a host of law enforcement activities including responding to various calls such as domestics and burglaries, crime scene work, bomb threats, dispatch, first aid and hostage negotiation.

They also attend community events such Halloween and the Hudson Hot Air Affair to give back to the community as regular officers do.

“They take that role very seriously and they have a lot of fun with it,” he said.

A state conference is held at the Wisconsin Dells. Hartman said the program has done well in competitions at the state level, where 300-400 Explorers compete.

A significant number of the youth who have gone through the program over the years have gone into law enforcement, Hartman said. A few of those are officers in Hudson. Another started a Explorer program in Milltown.

“It is very, very gratifying to watch somebody from the age of 14-15 all the way up to becoming a police officer,” Hartman said.

The vast majority of participants, though, don’t go into law enforcement,.

“If a kid comes into the program and then says hey, this is not for me, that is as important as a youth that actually goes all the way through and does become a police officer,” he said. The career is not for everybody, and there are people who do get into it that shouldn’t.

Hartman said the program has benefits even for those who don’t choose a law enforcement career. Many of the youth are interested in seeing what it’s about, interacting with officers and feelings the camaraderie.

The program can help shy kids break out of their shell. The program helps the participants become confident and self-assured.

“I think the most rewarding thing is really watching kids mature and really having a positive impact on them,” Hartman said.

Over the years Hartman has been invited to graduations, weddings and other ceremonies.

He’d like to see more posts start. Hudson is the only law enforcement on in St. Croix County. Hartman helped the Hudson Fire Department start an Explorer post.

“I believe in the program, I believe in youth programs,” he said. “When kids reach out to adults, that’s one of the things we shouldn’t let them down.”



