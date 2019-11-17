WOODBURY, Minn. — The Woodbury American Legion Post 501 will conduct its Wall of Thanks charity drive Nov. 24-Dec. 23 at the Valley Creek mall. Hours for the drive are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.

The Wall of Thanks is an annual event to raise money for local charities and to honor veterans or currently serving military members. The booth will be located across from Keys Cafe in the mall. Proceeds will be used to benefit the Armed Forces Service Center, Christian Cupboard Emergency Foodshelf, Hastings Veterans Home, and Veterans Campground on Big Marine Lake.

The community can also post the name of a veteran or someone currently serving in the military on a placard and affix it to the Wall of Thanks. Last year, $2,815.95 was raised and approximately 560 veterans and current military members’ names were placed on the Wall of Thanks. Those unable to visit the mall can go online to www.gofundme.com/f/wall-of-thanks and make a donation.