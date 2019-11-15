Minnesotans raised a grand total of $21.6 million as part of Give to the Max Day. Those proceeds were given to more than 5,600 nonprofit organizations and schools throughout Minnesota.

“We couldn’t be more proud to be stewards of this amazing day, which embodies everything that is great about Minnesota — community, generosity and recognition that, working together, we can accomplish great things,” said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN. "Give to the Max Day shows just how treasured our state’s nonprofits and schools are to the Minnesotans they serve.”

Several dozen Red Wing area nonprofits, churches and foundations took part in the day's events. The Pottery Museum of Red Wing received $11,530 in its campaign, while the Universal Music Center was able to raise $1,680. People can check their local favorites by entering a ZIP code on the GiveMN website.

This year, GiveMN added a new way to participate. Participants could tweet to the max by posting a 280-character tweet with #TweetToTheMax explaining why they give to a specific nonprofit or school. Tweet to the max winners included:

Black Dirt Theater, Hastings

Children’s Defense Fund MN, St. Paul

Heart of a Border Collie Rescue, Mound

Rum River Art Center, Anoka

St. Stephens Human Services, Minneapolis

Duluth Robotics, Duluth

Central High School Parent Advisory Council, St. Paul

Community Aid of Elk River Food Shelf, Elk River

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, St. Paul,

The Marshmallow Foundation, Detroit Lakes

Donations came from all 87 counties in Minnesota, with more than 130 nonprofits and schools winning a share of the $100,000 prize pool. Golden Ticket prizes worth $1,000 each were awarded every hour of the day to nonprofits and schools receiving donations.

The grand prize winner was Microgrants, an organization seeking to eliminate poverty by providing low-income people with grants to develop a small business or retain stable employment. Microgrants took home the $10,000 Super-Sized Golden Ticket.