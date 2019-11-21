Marc Eix, pastor at Hope Covenant Church in Red Wing, came up with the idea of creating a rotating homeless shelter after previously hosting similar shelters in Chicago and his native Michigan. The one here in Red Wing will operate on a rotating basis among several local churches, and will be directed by Hope Covenant’s Liz Magill.

“We will house up to 25 guests at this time from December through February one week at a time,” Eix said. “That means the shelter will be at First Covenant one week, and then at Cornerstone and the Catholic Church after that.”

As part of shelter operations, guests will enter at 6 p.m., dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. and spend the night. At 8 a.m. the next morning, guests will leave for the day, and Eix said they’re more than welcome to come back at 6 p.m. that night. Sleeping quarters are also divided up by sex, with men staying in one room and women in another.

“We aren’t serving families at this time,” Eix said. “And the reason for that is we’re just trying to keep it, during this first year, pretty simple.”

The length of operation from December through February is not a coincidence. During those months is when the cold is at its worst in the Midwest, and Eix wants to give those struggling with homelessness a warm place to sleep.

“This is all about keeping people warm and safe," he said. "We know that this doesn’t fix homelessness. This is an emergency shelter to keep people out of the cold, so it provides a warm, safe place to sleep and a good couple meals.”

While staying at the shelter, guests will be directed to local organizations who can help find a more long-term solution to their housing needs and daily stresses in their lives.

“The other thing it does is allow people in Red Wing who are staffing the Hope and Harbor, it allows them to connect with people who have this need,” Eix said. “It allows them to kind of hear stories that might not be so different from their own stories.”

His idea of a rotating shelter isn’t something new. Eix spent a few years in Michigan heading a similar shelter with good results.

“It was very successful,” he said. “Because it spread out the resources. It didn’t try to do everything, and it also was a great opportunity to be in close proximity to those in need.”

If the Red Wing shelter does well this winter, then there’s a good chance it will come back next year.

“This would be our pilot year,” Eix said. “So we’ll determine best practices. We’ll figure out what works, what doesn’t and what we need to work on. … I fully expect us to come back next year and extend the time frame.”