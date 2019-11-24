RED WING -- Helping residents struggling with poverty and homelessness is what Project Community Connect is all about.

It's a one-stop shop that brings a bunch of service providers together in one location, so attendees can come to one place to attempt to get most of their needs met.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church has been hosting the event in Red Wing since it started 12 years ago. Church officials set aside the cafeteria in the basement this week where there’s enough space for vendor tables and racks for donated coats and clothes. Members of the local Knights of Columbus volunteered their time to help sort through the coats and clothes on Monday morning.

“We collect all this other stuff over about a four-to-five-week period,” said Knights of Columbus member Jerry O'Rourke. “Then we bring them here and have this organization give them away. They say they give away about 300 coats a year.”

During the day, church members served hot meals to attendees who come not just from Red Wing, but all over Goodhue County.

Attendees and families were ushered to a check-in table at the entrance to the hall before heading in, and right outside was an enclosed space dedicated to giving immunizations courtesy of Goodhue County Health and Human Services. Some were able to receive free immunizations if they qualified for them.

After checking in on Monday, they made their way inside and were met by a handful of vendors lining the walls and floor. Members of Red Wing Public Schools were there handing out free school supplies to children, while a stylist was offering free haircuts.

Other vendors were there to offer services ranging from family services, legal aid, mental health, transportation, workforce training and housing.

“We’re a nonprofit, so we support people when they’re looking for jobs,” said Sydney Knoll, who is a youth career planner for Workforce Development. “Or if they need help figuring out their education paths. We just support them along their pathway to figuring out what they want to do with their lives.”

“The priority of the funding is out-of-school youth with no high school diploma or GED,” added Pam Erickson. “So of course one of our goals is to help them get that and then past that.”

Fernbrook Family Center staff also had a table at the event. They were there to help promote mental health services available through their organization.

“We have therapists and mental health skills workers and children’s mental health case management,” said Olivia Kessler. “We’re contracted through Goodhue County to provide children’s mental health case management.”

The event is not unique to the Red Wing area. Many other Project Community Connect events take place all over Minnesota. To learn more about it, visit the Connecting Connection on Facebook.