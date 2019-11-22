RED WING — Humans are good at many things: using opposable thumbs, procrastinating and labeling others. Ellen (Ellie) Krug created “Gray Area Thinking” to help individuals and communities see how people have been labeled and to become more inclusive and welcoming.

About 90 people crowded into the Red Wing Library’s foot room Wednesday afternoon to participate in the first of two presentations by Krug. The two-hour event was meant to show how humans “other” those around them and to give tools to begin bringing people back together.

“This training is about mattering,” Krug said.

The first part of the conversation was showing how people inherently put others into boxes. Krug remarked that the first thing people ask when a baby is born is “boy or girl?”

She also used her own life as an example. “So, let’s just deal with the elephant in the room, I am other. I look like a chick, please, nod your heads vigorously, even if you’ve got soup in your mouth. But, I sound like a dude. I know that.”

Krug, a transgender woman, went on to explain that when people see her, they label her as “woman.” But, when she begins to speak, many people want to label her voice as male, resulting in a moment of confusion for some.

Krug stated that anyone can be, and have been “othered.” She talked about people of color, those wearing uniforms, people with physical disabilities and women.

“Women in this room, you know about getting the look because you’ve either said the wrong thing or, god forbid, worn the wrong thing at the wrong time with the wrong people and you’ve gotten the look.”

Krug stressed that she is not telling people to stop categorizing others; it is inherent to us as humans. She explained that for our ancestors, they needed the skill of putting things and people into boxes so that they could tell if the thing running towards them was a friend or an animal that wanted to eat them. Her point is that we should be conscious of labeling people and, simultaneously, work to find commonalities with others in order to build connections and compassion.

“If compassion is what you are about…” Krug began, “Red Wing, I want you to know this, there is no problem you cannot solve if compassion is core to who you are in one way or another.”

Krug left the attendees with three tools to grow community and understanding in their lives:

Be aware of human vulnerability or suffering around you

Take risks

Act with compassion and kindness to others

Krug told those in the room that while she can give them the tools to use, it is ultimately up to them to transform their communities.

“I can’t cause you to make change but I can cause you to start talking.”