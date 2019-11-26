COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Volunteers assembled 400 "winter packs" Nov. 19 in the Oltman Middle School gym. The pack party was part of the annual Volunteer Opportunity Night organized by South Washington County Schools Community Education and SoWashCo CARES.

This year's event included a community resource fair that showcased local churches, charities, food shelves, homeless shelters and service organizations.

SoWashCo CARES founder Cheryl Jogger said they wanted to gather the charities under one roof so people could get a sense of the many ways that their community helps others and to learn how community members might contribute.

"The pack part of it goes very quickly," Jogger said in an interview prior to the event. "We really want to emphasize that there's a lot of opportunities to volunteer in the community and the pack is just part of it."

The packs of food and toiletries will be distributed to needy students in District 833. Some students get their most nutritious meals in school, which means that they may experience food insecurity during the upcoming holiday break.

The packs will be delivered Dec. 18 by police firefighters and EMS from Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park and Woodbury as well as the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Anita Hiber and her son Chase were among those helping to pack boxes in the Oltman gym. "We're a blessed family and we always help others," she said.