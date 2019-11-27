RED WING -- With Thanksgiving coming up, the Republican Eagle asked kindergarten students in Pamela Dressen’s class at Sunnyside Elementary what they were thankful for.

Here’s what they shared:

Evan Anderson: Video games

Perri Anderson: School

Easton Bonser: Mom and Dad

Grace Bonser: Mom and Dad

Sophia Duffing: Food

Lorna Eno: My house

Scarlet Gadient: My cousins

Scarlet Gadiet is thankful for her cousins.
Scarlet Gadiet is thankful for her cousins.

Faith Hansen: My friend

DaeHyun Kim: My car

Felix Koenig: Green grass

Henry Larson: Trees

Teala Lerum: Snow

Catherine Lockrem: Stars

Catherine Lockrem is thankful for stars.
Catherine Lockrem is thankful for stars.

Deon LongElk: The Earth

Deon LongElk is thankful for the Earth.
Deon LongElk is thankful for the Earth.

Skye McEwen: Playtime

William Mitchell: A swimming pool

Lucas Plein: My Grandma

Talon Raebel: My Mom

Talon Raebel is thankful for his mom.
Talon Raebel is thankful for his mom.

Aiyla Raymond: The sun

Ben Rodriguez: Parks

Chloe Roemer: My cat

Chloe Roemer is thankful for her cat.
Chloe Roemer is thankful for her cat.

Silas VanDeusen: Rain

Jameon Sample: My friends