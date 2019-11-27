RED WING -- With Thanksgiving coming up, the Republican Eagle asked kindergarten students in Pamela Dressen’s class at Sunnyside Elementary what they were thankful for.
Here’s what they shared:
Evan Anderson: Video games
Perri Anderson: School
Easton Bonser: Mom and Dad
Grace Bonser: Mom and Dad
Sophia Duffing: Food
Lorna Eno: My house
Scarlet Gadient: My cousins
Faith Hansen: My friend
DaeHyun Kim: My car
Felix Koenig: Green grass
Henry Larson: Trees
Teala Lerum: Snow
Catherine Lockrem: Stars
Deon LongElk: The Earth
Skye McEwen: Playtime
William Mitchell: A swimming pool
Lucas Plein: My Grandma
Talon Raebel: My Mom
Aiyla Raymond: The sun
Ben Rodriguez: Parks
Chloe Roemer: My cat