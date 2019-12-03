SimpleGifts, a six-piece band made up of acoustic guitar, percussion, violin, Celtic flutes and bagpipes, piano and three-part female vocals, will play Dec. 12 at the Myers at Crossroads Church in Woodbury. It is the 18th year the group, which includes Minneapolis-born guitar player Billy McLaughlin, has toured venues around the state during the holiday season.

The group released its first-ever single Nov. 29: a live recording of the traditional Christmas carol "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" performed in 2018 at Marine City Hall in Marine on St. Croix. The song is available on streaming services Amazon, Apple Music and Spotify.

“We’re happy to finally tap the viral realm of song distribution, and with six Christmas albums to draw from over almost two decades, our fans can look forward to streaming all of our work in the near-future,” McLaughlin said in a news release.

Beginning in 2018, the group also began performing as acoustic cover band The Young and the Rest outside the holiday season, paying tribute to artists like Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Crosby, Stills & Nash.

Upcoming SimpleGifts performances

Dec. 6: Lakeville Performing Arts Center, Lakeville

Dec. 7: Celtic Junction, St. Paul

Dec. 10: Christ Presbyterian Church, Edina

Dec. 12: the Myers – Thrivent Community (Crossroads Church), Woodbury

Dec. 13: Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, Plymouth

Dec. 14: Memorial Auditorium, Worthington

Dec. 15: Paramount Theatre, Austin

Dec. 17 and 18: Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, Bloomington (matinee and evening performances both days)

Dec. 19-23: Marine City Hall, Marine on St. Croix

For tickets, visit http://simplegiftsmusic.net/concerts-tickets.