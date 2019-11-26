ELLSWORTH -- A small group of students has been working hard to ensure others can celebrate this holiday season.

Ellsworth Gift Box program is again in full swing. This year the program is run by four Ellsworth High School students, with just a little oversight. The program provides holiday gifts for people in need by matching them with sponsors.

The students are Mason Anderson, Charlize Smith, Carlie Mewhorter and McKenna Minder. Their efforts will pay off when the program hold its distribution days.

“It's a mammoth program in the sense that every year they tally up how many people in the community are helped and it’s usually in the three to four hundred range,” said Anne Pechacek, service learning coordinator.

According to Pechacek, the program helps around 90 families a year. Families are required to live in the Ellsworth School District, but they do not have to have children or school-age kids. Applications from those in need were due mid-November. Applicants were asked to provide a list of needs and a gift list for any children.

The program’s students then pair those in need with sponsors. The sponsors — usually businesses, churches or organizations — select the family size they would like to sponsor, receive the gift list and start purchasing items.

Wrapped gifts will be dropped off at Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services on Dec. 11 and 12. The students then will call families to come collect their gifts.

“I like when they come to pick up their gifts and usually they are so happy and thankful, it’s rewarding,” Smith said.

The four students have spent 90 minutes every school day working on various program tasks since the beginning of the quarter.

This time counts toward their service learning hours, a graduation requirement for all Ellsworth High School students.

The students in this program were selected for their ability to be responsible and discreet.

“The confidentiality part of it is really important, because there’s people in our district that we know that are seeking help, so obviously we can’t talk about it,” Smith said.

Anderson and Smith have participated in the program before and guide the newer students through the program. Although they all contribute evenly, Anderson and Smith tend to do more of the paperwork and phone calls, they said, and Minder and Mewhorter input the information from the applications into the computer. The students say the opportunity teaches them how to be more organized.

“They are pretty self-motivated,” Pechacek said. “Once they are trained it’s more just being there as a kind of resource if they need me.”

The students also will spend time outside of school shopping for gifts with donated funds and working shifts on distribution day, when they will call families and help haul gifts to vehicles.

“To see how thankful they are, it's really satisfying,” Anderson said.