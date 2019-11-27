WOODBURY, MN -- For the past 10 years, Woodbury singer and pianist Phil Thompson has recruited his fellow Minnesota musicians to contribute a song or two to his annual charity CD "A Minnesota Holiday."

Sales from the CDs have helped to raise over $500,000 for local non-profits, Thompson said. This year's charity compilation, "A Minnesota Holiday Vol. 11 – Greatest Hits (2009-2019)” will benefit Be the Match., a national bone marrow registry. Copies are on sale at all Kowalski's Markets for $14.95.

"It sold out the 10 previous years," Thompson said. "We're hopeful this year we can sell out again."

The CD features tracks from each of the previous 10 volumes. Tracks include "God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman" by the Blenders; "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" by GB Leighton; "O Holy Night" by Kat Perkins and "Please Come Home for Christmas" by Davina & The Vagabonds. Thompson contributes his own interpretation of "Hallelujah."

"This year being the greatest hits, I really wanted to focus on the artists who are still active in the twin cities community," Thompson said. "I really wanted to focus on local musicians who are still working in the Twin Cities."

"A Minnesota Holiday Vol. 11" is also available for a limited time for download on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and CD Baby. But those who buy the CD version at Kowalski's will also get a coupon good for $20 off Chanhassen Dinner Theatre’s production of “Mamma Mia” as well as 4 exclusive BOGO offers for top Twin Cities attractions including Acapulco Restaurants, Fly Over America, Wild Mountain and Ice Castles.

Thompson began playing piano at age 4, but he didn't start singing until his senior year at Woodbury High School. He credits his choir director Daryl Timmer, for encouraging him. Thompson said Timmer told him that being able to sing and play the piano would open a lot of doors.

After graduating in 2003 he studied entrepreneurship at the University of Minnesota. He worked as an investment banker but eventually returned to his first love, music.

The Minnesota Holiday CD series began as a soundtrack for Holiday Lights, the drive-through display in Phalen Park.

"Basically, that event didn't have any music I thought it would be cool to have a musical component as people drove through the Park," Thompson said. "My idea was to create a local sampler of Minnesota artists. We have so many great musicians in the Twin Cities and beyond. I really wanted to create a showcase for the local talent while giving back to charity. "

He said it was relatively easy getting his fellow musicians on board. Bob Dylan and Brian Setzer have each contributed to previous editions.

"The Twin Cities music community is a pretty tight-knit community," he said. "Even artists I hadn't worked with, I would email them or the representatives."

Thompson has performed at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the MGM Grand in Macau and the US Open Tennis Tournament in New York. He’s played on cruise ships in Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean and Alaska.







