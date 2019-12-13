RED WING, Minn. — For the past month, a group of Twin Bluff Middle School students worked hard to craft blankets to raise funds for donation.

Allyson Bierl’s sixth grade advisory, composed completely of boys, has spent their free time giving to others this holiday season. With some guidance, the students made seven fleece tie blankets to be auctioned. The proceeds will go to Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul.

“A couple of the boys mentioned to me, ‘what if instead of you spending money on treats and a party for us for Christmas, you spend the money on something else that we can give back,’” Bierl said.

A few ideas were bounced around, before settling on a blanket auction.

Working mostly in groups of three, the boys cut and tied each blanket during their 30-minute homeroom.

The students had a hand in nearly all aspects of the project. They voted on the pattern designs, which include the Vikings logo, butterflies, plaid and more. The boys also chose where they wanted the proceeds to go.

“They got a day of researching nonprofits organizations,” Bierl said.

The group narrowed it down to three organizations — American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and Gillette Children’s Hospital — and voted. They chose the local organization for its positive impact.

Bierl will create a public Facebook post called “Bid-For-Blankets” on Friday night at about 6 p.m. Individuals interested in bidding may do so in the comments. Bids will be taken until 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. To find the public post search “Allyson Bierl” on Facebook.

“I’m extremely proud of my boys and all of the hard work they put in,” Bierl said.