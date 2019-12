AFTON — The Eastern Twin Cities Islamic Center will serve free meals from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. All faiths are welcome. The center is located at the border of Woodbury and Afton, at 12585 Hudson Road, off Manning Avenue near the junction of Interstate 94.

The dinner is part of a community fellowship meal program that was founded with Loaves & Fishes to address food insecurity in the suburbs.

For more information, call 651-300-4262 or visit www.facebook.com/etciccommunityfellowshipmeal