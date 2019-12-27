HUDSON -- Fifth-grade can be a time of transition for kids, as they are preparing to enter middle school with its new class schedule, homework and more.

“Everything is changing,” said Hudson YMCA youth development program manager Alyson Sauter said. “Your relationship with your parents, your friends, yourself, your expectations.”

There are not a lot of programs out there for the fifth-grade age group, which is why he wanted to develop a program for girls.

The group is based off others she’s seen called Girls Night Out.

Each group meets for two hours once a week, for seven weeks. The YMCA has hosted summer and fall sections of the program, and will have another round this spring and summer. Programs are free and open to anyone.

The program is available at Hudson and St. Croix Central, and Sauter said she would like to bring it to River Falls as well.

Topics include confidence, mental health, physical health and more. The girls make healthful snacks together and get active.

“We really focus on mind, body, spirit, the whole realm,” Sauter said.

The program touches on issues that Sauter said some may think are too heavy for the early age, such as healthy relationships and mental health.

“If we’re waiting until high school to start talking about healthy relationships, it’s too late,” she said.

The goal is the same for mental health.

“If you have those conversations early, in an age appropriate way it could change the trajectory for those young girls and their friends,” she said.

The group has received a grant from the American Association of University Women and was recognized by the Green Bay Packer Foundation.

“We’re obviously doing something right,” Sauter said.

The funds will allow them to do more with the program, such as purchasing yoga mats for physical fitness.

“The funds aren’t going to change the program, it’s going to change the quality,” Sauter said.

The programs have gone really well, Sauter said, and received good feedback from both girls and parents. She said she’s really grateful for her team and the hard work that makes it possible.

In the future Sauter would also like to have a boys night in, as well as something that is not gender specific.

“It’s important that we continue to develop programs for our young people,” Sauter said.

If community members have ideas or would like to volunteer, she encourages them to reach out.

“It’s here, it’s free and we want to help as many young people as possible,” she said.