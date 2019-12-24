COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — The first holiday after the death of a loved one can be an emotionally perilous time. Memories — and tears — can be triggered by a favorite Christmas tree ornament, a snatch of "Silent Night," or that empty chair at the table.

Such is the dilemma facing members of the Mitchell family of Cottage Grove. New Year's Eve will be the one-year anniversary of the passing of their mother, Carol.

Her daughter, Brooke Squillace, said she was trying to stay positive for the sake of their kids, who are 10, 6 and 1.

"I told my husband that if it wasn't for the kids, I'd hop on a plane and go somewhere and just escape for the week," she said. "The kids are helping us to still celebrate it. Our kids are little. Christmas is fun for them."

For her father, Tom Mitchell, it was the second loss of 2018; his lifelong friend Steve, who he said served three tours of duty in Vietnam, died on Veterans Day that same year.

"He had Agent Orange cancer," Mitchell, 68, said. "It took his liver and everything else."

Six weeks ago, some family members got together for lunch and talked about what they would do for Christmas and New Year's.

"We knew the holidays weren’t going to be the same," Mitchell said.

But the patriarch rallied his family by proposing a mission in memory of his late wife and to honor his friend's service in Vietnam.

"My dad came up with this idea to help a military family," Squillace said.

Through a Facebook group, she was referred to Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Cottage Grove, a nonprofit grassroots network that provides support to active military personnel, veterans and their families. The group's adopt-a-family program pairs generous citizens with a family in need.

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon provides a crucial firewall that protects the anonymity of struggling veterans and their families. Their can-do code often prevents them from seeking help, board president and U.S. Army veteran Ray Kane said.

"Veterans will do without and so will their families," he said. "Those families are so strong. They think 'My husband or significant other are serving their country. It’s part of my duty and responsibility to sacrifice.' I don’t think they have to sacrifice. They think that they’re contribution is to do without and sacrifice."

The Mitchells were given a shopping list for a family in Cottage Grove. Two adults and three kids, first names only.

"We wanted to keep it local," Squillace said. "This one stuck out because of it being military and also being a smaller organization."

Squillace posted the list on Sign-Up Genius, an event planning website. Mitchells from all over pitched in: her brother Tom in Faribault, Minn., and her sister Brenda Laska and her husband in Stillwater. They made short work of the list, which included gift cards for Cub Foods.

However, Tom Mitchell thought the family could use something besides necessities, so he got them a gift certificate for Sole Mio Italian Restaurant in Woodbury.

The presents were delivered last week.

"When we were wrapping presents last Saturday, I was informed that they got everything on their list," Tom Mitchell said. "That made me feel very, very good."