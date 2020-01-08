ELLSWORTH -- Even when the days get cold and snow piles up, the Pierce County Fairgrounds stay alive with activity.

The fairgrounds provides more than just a space for the annual county fair, but is a venue for a variety of events and activities throughout the year, even in the dead of winter.

The 10 acre property welcomes about 47 groups and organizations to the grounds each year and brings in more than 74,000 people, according to a news release.

Rental spaces are available throughout the year. The H.G. Seyforth building, the picnic shelter and the grandstand are among the rental areas intended for training workshops, organization meetings and other get-togethers.

Several 4-H related activities will be held at the fairgrounds in January alone, including a robotics class, club meeting and committee meeting.

Citizens can choose to rent from over 150 units of storage space across nine of the fair’s buildings. Fairground storage is available from October to April. The fairgrounds typically store motorhomes, boats, cars and campers, according to Fair Manager Ann Webb.

“They are full right now,” Webb said.

But for those interested in renting next year, contact groundskeeper Matt Kelly or check out the rental page on the Pierce County Fairground website anytime before Oct. 1. It is a first-come, first-served basis and reservations cannot be made.

The fairgrounds are maintained year round and the low traffic roads are plowed.

“We like to keep it clean and be able to have walkers in a not so busy area,” Webb said.

The tranquil paths make for an ideal spot for a quiet stroll. The grounds also provide lots of space for dogs to explore.

“We have cars that come here every day to walk their dogs or for them to walk,” Webb said.

During the summer, the grounds is the venue of various events including tractor pulls, old car shows, the annual Ellsworth Ambulance Service Pig Roast and local 4-H dog and horse training. Other activities hosted at the fairgrounds include animal shows, motorcycle races, company picnics, weddings, graduations and family reunions.