The first babies of 2020 born at Westfields Hospital and Clinic in New Richmond and Hudson Hospital were announced.

Ava Hope Riley was born to Alissa and Stephen Wiley of Houlton on Jan. 1. Ava weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 21 inches. She joins sisters Aaralyn, 10, and Autumn, 6.

Alice Fritsch was born to Jenna and Nate Fritsch at 4:43 p.m. Jan. 2. Alice weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 17 inches. She joins big sister Violet, 4.

Each family received a gift basket marking the first births of the year.