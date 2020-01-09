This is the latest stop in the series 101 Things To Do . Each week through December 2020, we will select one place or activity around the region to highlight.

Ice anglers love the Mississippi River backwaters east of the bridge and just off Highway 25 between Wabasha, Minn., and Nelson, Wis.

“Convenience is part of it,” said Brian Brecka, fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, “but there are a lot of ice fishermen who will walk a long way to fish, if the conditions are right.”

The area near the Pontoon Slough parking lot, part of the Nelson-Trevino Bottoms Natural Area, has conditions that are conducive to species like bluegill, perch, crappie, and largemouth bass, Brecka explained.

“Those species tend to seek out areas that don’t have a current,” he said. “Several spots in that area have good depth, good oxygen, which are the conditions that these species are seeking out, and they just happen to be located next to a road, to a landing.”

Even though the Pontoon Slough area is technically in Wisconsin, fishermen with either a Wisconsin or Minnesota fishing license may fish there.

“There is reciprocity between the states,” Brecka explained. “What is considered the Mississippi River is between the railroad tracks. You’ve got the Minnesota tracks on one side and the Wisconsin tracks on the other side. If I have a Wisconsin license, I can fish anywhere on the river up to the Minnesota tracks. In the Pontoon Slough, you can use either state license.”

A general fishing license, which must be renewed April 1 of each year in Wisconsin, is good for fishing on open water or ice. No special ice fishing license is needed. Visitors may purchase licenses for as little as one day.

Brecka said it is important for anyone wanting to fish to be aware of state regulations. He recommended going to the Wisconsin DNR website to learn more about fishing rules and limits.

He also recommends contacting local fishermen or a bait shop to get current ice conditions and information about the best types of bait to use.

Fishing near Pontoon Slough is “a good opportunity for people to catch fish,” Brecka said. “A lot of people go there, especially early, because the fish are concentrated. Ice fishermen are generally looking to catch and keep. Summer fishermen might be interested in lounging on the river bank, but ice fishermen are looking for fish they can take home and enjoy a meal of fresh filets.”

If you go...

Name: Ice fishing near Nelson, Wis.

Address: Along Highway 25 between Wabasha and Nelson

Website: https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/fishing/regulations

Cost: A Wisconsin or Minnesota fishing license is required to fish this area