RIVER FALLS -- Whether you’re a dancing pro or perhaps have two left feet, the River Falls Community Barn Dances welcomes all to attend the series featuring a night of community, refreshments, and led dances for people of all ages and abilities.

The next dance is Saturday, Jan. 18, at Meyer Middle School.

The River Falls barn dance series has been going on for nearly 15 years.

The idea was born from a dance that used to be held in Maiden Rock. A couple who owned a school house held a dance in the fall and winter. When the location was transformed into a bed-and-breakfast inn, the dances came to an end.

Fans of that dance then formed the River Falls barn dance committee, working to bring a similar dance to town.

“A couple of our committee members felt it would be a really nice idea if they could start something similar in River Falls,” Committee member Eric Hatling said.

The dances, sponsored and supported by River Falls Community Arts Base and River Falls Parks and Recreation Service, are held four times a year in November and in January, February and March.

The events are all volunteer run, with a committee of seven to eight people planning everything from the bands to the refreshments.

The dances are geared toward families, Hatling said, and welcome all ages.

“It’s a very social and energetic endeavor,” Hatling said.

Live music is a feature of every dance. Bands play tradition, old-time music with fiddles, banjos, guitars and basses. Hatling himself is in one of the regular bands -- he plays the fiddle.

“It’s just a lot of fun watching the people dance and watching how they interact,” he said.

It’s easy to see they’re enjoying it, he said. That energy fires up the band.

“We play better watching them enjoy the dances,” he said.

Each dance features a live caller, who calls out the moves to the dancers.

“So it’s great for beginners as well as people who have experience,” Hatling said.

Dances start at 7 p.m. The first hour is designed for families with kids. Then from 8-9:30 p.m. the dances are more involved, but still not beyond the ability of the average person, Hatling said.

This type of dancing is not just for older generations, Hatling said. It has picked up popularity across the country, with participants of all ages who have a love for the tradition of the music and the areas it comes from, he said.

The night also features refreshments and a break for socializing.

The turnouts can range up to 30-50 people, Hatling said.

“That makes for a nice dance,” he said.

Hatling said they’d like to see more people come out and join them, especially students from the college.

The middle school is likely a temporary location for the dances this year. They were previously held at River Falls Academy building, but moved due to construction.

The upcoming dances are Jan. 18, Feb. 15 and March 21.

If you go…

Name: River Falls Community Barn Dances

Address: Meyers Middle School, 230 North 9th St. Park, south lot, entrance door #305

Website: https://www.riverfallscab.org/barn-dances

Time: Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 21 7-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $5 for adults, $2.50 for children under 12