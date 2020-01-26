RED WING -- The Red Wing Family YMCA has been serving the community's changing needs for 150 years.

During those decades the Y has evolved from a Bible study group for young men to a welcoming, inclusive center for recreation, education, healthy living and community service.

The early Young Men’s Christian Association served a limited group, but its role in the community changed dramatically when local businessman William Lawther contributed money in 1909 to build a facility in the heart of downtown.

That facility, which has since been remodeled, expanded and largely replaced, has become a gathering place where men, women and children come not only to work out and play, but also to learn and socialize. It serves the community in ways far beyond its capacity as a healthy living center.

Moving forward, Y officials are about to take another big step. This one focuses on Camp Pepin, which has been serving mostly young people since the 1930s.

In 2020, the camp is being opened up for use by Y families and adults who want to have the type of summer camp experience many thousands of Red Wing boys and girls have enjoyed over the years.

Since youth camps are held on weekdays in summer, that leaves several months of the year and weekends year-round for family, adult and group use. Details are being worked out now, Executive Director Mike Melstad said.

In addition, he said, the Y hopes to increase its role as a regional resource serving Wisconsin neighbors as well as Red Wing’s Y community. Possibilities include being a venue for weddings and reunions, retreats and other gatherings.

Everyone is being invited to join in the year-long sesquicentennial celebration.

A communitywide picnic – hot dogs and beans, the traditional Y meal – is being planned during River City Days in early August. In conjunction with that event, the Y plans to bury a time capsule filled with memorabilia, photos and such.

Also in the works is a series of noon hour Lunch and Learn programs that will tell the story of how the YMCA came to be, the people who made it happen, and other history-related topics.

Melstad has begun gathering memorabilia, photos and objects that help tell the Y’s changing story. The Y’s files contain such treasures as minutes from long-ago board meetings and a telegram from Lawther about financing the building.

He’d like people to bring him more historic objects to display in a space outside his office during the coming year.