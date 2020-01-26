RED WING, Minn. -- “It’s a very different world from when I was growing up,” Buck Foot acknowledged.

But some things have not changed. The Red Wing Family YMCA has played a role in his family’s life for seven generations. And shooting baskets is still a great way to spend a Saturday morning.

That’s what Foot and grandson Abe Reinitz were doing recently in the Y’s small gym, under the watchful eye of James Lawther, the benefactor who financed the original Y building at Main Street and Broadway.

Lawther, who is Reinitz’s great-great-grandmother’s uncle, is depicted in a large mural that spans one wall of the gym. The artwork, painted by Hal Carlson, reflects the YMCA’s 150-year history, which is being celebrated this year.

The original Red Wing Young Men’s Christian Association was formed in 1869 as a Bible study group. It did not thrive, and by 1893 activities were held in a rented space.

New life

All that changed in 1909, when Lawther, who had been part of the original group, pledged $50,000 to purchase a site and erect a building. The goal was to rejuvenate the Y as a place that would improve the spiritual, mental, social and physical condition of boys and young men.

By 1911 membership had grown to 330, and the YMCA was firmly established.

In recent years, Buck Foot’s father, Silas B. Foot II, served as a trustee for the YMCA, and Buck was a regular.

“The Y was what we did,” Foot said, reflecting on growing up in the ‘50s. “Girls were allowed in Tuesday nights only, so it was pretty much all boys. … We played basketball in the old gym and swam in the pool.” Since it was just guys, he recalled, “We all swam nude. …

“It was a very small, dark, low-ceilinged place in the basement,” Foot said, but it served the boys well. Like countless other young people in Red Wing, he learned to swim from Joe Saul, who became the Y’s physical director in 1916 and retired as executive director in 1958.

Foot left Red Wing in the early 1960s to attend school. After graduating from Princeton University with a degree in English he served three years in the U.S. Navy, completed law school at the University of Michigan, and began practicing law.

Not until December 1977 did he return to Red Wing. His father had died, and Foot had to decide whether to continue in law or return to the family business, Foot Tanning Co.

He chose Red Wing, and moved here with his wife, Joan, and their daughter, Ellie. Margaret, who arrived a few months later, and a son, Chris, both were born in Red Wing. Foot worked to learn various facets of the business, and became president in 1981.

Returning to Red Wing also meant coming home to the Y, Foot said.

“I played basketball, men’s leagues,” and before long was invited to sit on the board. Other family members were active, too, including young gymnast Ellie.

There had been some changes during his absence, including one new gym and a pool, but Foot came on the board at a time when the Y was on the verge of making major improvements. He promptly got involved in a 1978-79 fund drive for an expansion that called for razing the old YMCA building.

Activities at the YMCA had changed dramatically over the years, Foot pointed out. It was no longer limited to men and boys, and programming continued to evolve as sports such as racquetball gained popularity. More space and improved facilities were needed.

Foot remembers what it was like to play ball in the old gym, where the distance between the line under the basket and the brick wall was so short that players had to take great care when driving to the basket so they did not crash into the wall.

“If you shot from the corner, you couldn’t shoot a high shot,” he added, because the balcony got in the way.

Debt-free growth

Some residents, including the preservation community, did not want to lose the downtown icon. The controversy was resolved, Foot said, when it was decided to retain the original historic entrance on Main Street.

The fund drive was a success, as in the past, thanks to widespread community support. Locally owned businesses and industries continued the tradition of supporting the Y.

The YMCA has been really fortunate to avoid going into debt, Foot stressed. Debt makes it harder to operate; expanding without debt probably sets Red Wing apart from other communities.

“The Y is absolutely an important asset to Red Wing,” Foot said. “There are all kinds of exercise places, but this continues to be family-centered and kid-oriented in a lot of very important ways.

At the same time, he acknowledged, “The business of the Y has changed a lot, to be competitive. It has a function and importance that exceeds the physical assets.”

Support from the community is part of what makes the Y unique, Foot said. It’s important to note that no one is turned away because they can’t afford the Y. More than 20% of members receive some level of scholarship or subsidy.

Open to all

Foot served on the board for in the 1980s and ‘90s, including some years as president. One step the board took to ensure the Y’s future was to establish the Heritage Club. Members donate or pledge $10,000 or more to the endowment fund.

As membership continued to grow, the need to expand one more time became evident. Officials eyed a new gym, a recreational pool and a fitness room with equipment.

Foot and another longtime supporter, Scott Jones, co-chaired a fund drive in 2000, once again reaching out to local businesses and industries plus foundations and grants.

“We raised about $7 million, which is kind of remarkable,” Foot said. “We got this built with no debt, and added a little money to the endowment. ... (People) recognize the broader good that the Y does.”

Foot, who now serves on the Board of Trustees, knows that funding will always be a challenge. But he remains optimistic about the long-term future of the YMCA.

“The facility we have here is exceptional,” Foot said. “The community can be proud of that.”