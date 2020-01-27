Antique sleigh and cutter enthusiasts were invited Jan. 26 to the 44th annual Winter Sleigh and Cutter Festival to drive their horses and compete in categories such as "most authentic" and "best costume." Sleighs and cutters — small, compact horse drawn vehicles — were pulled by a variety of horses and ponies. The public was also welcome, with many taking advantage of free sleigh rides on the mild winter day.

The festival has called other cities home in the past, but in recent years it has been held at Eagle Valley Golf Course in Woodbury.

"It was (started as) a place where people that liked to hook up their horses and sleighs could get together and go out and have an outing," said John Block, a member of the St. Croix Horse and Carriage Society.