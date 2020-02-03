STAR PRAIRIE -- Maybe it is the prolonged cold or the seeming rarity of sunny days with their fleeting warmth. Gone is the teeming green understory, its songbird symphony silenced by winter’s colorless gray blanket signaling the season of introspection.

For many folks, winter means hibernation or an exodus to warmer climes. But for others, there is something irresistible about the sound a boot makes when it scrunches crystal cold snow underfoot and the way a coyote’s call carries on a bone cold night.

For those folks, last weekend's Friends of the St. Croix Wetlands Management District’s Annual Winter Walk was just what the doctor ordered.

Several dozen outdoor enthusiasts dressed for the weather, some armed with binoculars and many donning snowshoes were joined by Friends volunteer Warren Irle and St. Croix Wetlands Management District project leader Bridget Olson and wildlife biologist Chris Trosen.

Hikers had their choice of a two mile or shorter trek through prairie, oak savanna and along the shore of Oak Ridge Lake providing an opportunity to explore signs of winter wildlife, hear from staff about winter food availability for non-migratory species and get a closer look at the district’s wetland restoration efforts.

Widely considered the gem of the USFWS habitat restoration projects, Oak Ridge Waterfowl Production Area spans 422 acres and is one of 43 waterfowl production areas encompassing more than 1100 total acres.

“We tend to focus on habitat type management projects for grassland nesting migratory birds, so things like waterfowl and other small birds,” explained Olson.

From the parking lot located in a section of restored prairie just across County Road H from the Star Prairie Seed Farm, hikers followed Irle along a trail that wandered across a corner of savanna then skirted the edge of a large open meadow through the neck of an oak forest and out onto a ridge overlooking a valley of savanna and in the distance, wetlands and Oak Ridge Lake.

The trial serpentined down into the valley along a line of oaks flattening out at the dark waters of a channel connecting the main body of Oak Ridge Lake with a smaller lake to the west.

A set of otter tracks dotted the icy shelf framing the channel’s open water. Leather red leaves still clinging to the oaks provided the only real color in an otherwise winter white landscape.

From there the trail followed the shoreline briefly east eventually climbing up into the hardwood forest past a hundred year old Black Cherry and looping back to the meadow and onto Irle’s property where a fire awaited hikers alongside the Irle cabin.

Inside hot coco and an assortment of snacks made the trek worthwhile and afforded guests a moment of fellowship to reflect on the mornings adventure.