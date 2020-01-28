ELLSWORTH -- This Saturday Rush River Trail Riders will celebrate 50 years of keeping the sport of snowmobiling exciting.

The Pierce County snowmobile club will host its family-friendly event at the Rush River Clubhouse N4775 450th St.. beginning at 9 a.m. Feb. 1. Admission is free and open to the public.

Attendees are invited to check out the annual vintage snowmobile show. Judging for the show will begin at noon and include classes such as 1969 and older, customs and minis among many others.

The club also will be awarding a student scholarship.

"We give scholarships away every year, too," Snow Day volunteer John Janisch and one of the Rush River Clubhouse founders said.

At 1:30 p.m. there is set to be a 10 mile trail ride. For those not wanting to ride, other activities include a sledding hill, coloring contest and snow sculpture contest.

Raffle tickets are available for various prizes, including snowmobiles and a hot air balloon ride.

Amenities include an indoor heated clubhouse, food and refreshments for purchase.