ELLSWORTH -- Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce recently released the top contenders for its annual “Best of” awards.
The list businesses was narrowed down through member voting. Three groups in each category have been selected to move onto the next round of voting.
The public can vote for one business in each category by visiting the chamber website -- ellsworthchamber.com -- and clicking the Best of 2020 link on the home page. Voting will close at midnight Feb. 7.
The finalist are:
Best New Business
Etown Collective
Furlong's T-Bar
YB Urban?
Best Restaurant, Bar, Tavern
Broz Bar
Common Man Tap & Table
Vino in the Valley
Best Tourism Destination/Attraction
Common Man Tap & Table
Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery
Vino in the Valley
Best Health & Wellness
County Fit Nutrition
Kollbaum Chiropractic
Shaw Family Dental
Best Professional Service
CCF Bank
Designs By Jill
WESTconsin Credit Union
Best Professional Home Service
Harrington's Greenhouse
Reuvers' Nursery
Walter's Electric, Heating, and Plumbing
Best Non-profit, Civic, Religious Organization
Ellsworth Community School District
Ellsworth Public Library
Hunger Prevention Council/Food Pantry
Best Customer Service
Brush Strokes Paint Party & Art Supply
CCF Bank
Shaw Family Dental
Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Kilkarney Hills Golf Course in River Falls.
Chamber members are invited to attend the evening of entertainment and networking over dinner. Award winners will be recognized at the banquet. The chamber will host a 50/50 raffle and dessert auction.