ELLSWORTH -- Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce recently released the top contenders for its annual “Best of” awards.

The list businesses was narrowed down through member voting. Three groups in each category have been selected to move onto the next round of voting.

The public can vote for one business in each category by visiting the chamber website -- ellsworthchamber.com -- and clicking the Best of 2020 link on the home page. Voting will close at midnight Feb. 7.

The finalist are:

Best New Business

Etown Collective

Furlong's T-Bar

YB Urban?

Best Restaurant, Bar, Tavern

Broz Bar

Common Man Tap & Table

Vino in the Valley

Best Tourism Destination/Attraction

Common Man Tap & Table

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery

Vino in the Valley

Best Health & Wellness

County Fit Nutrition

Kollbaum Chiropractic

Shaw Family Dental

Best Professional Service

CCF Bank

Designs By Jill

WESTconsin Credit Union

Best Professional Home Service

Harrington's Greenhouse

Reuvers' Nursery

Walter's Electric, Heating, and Plumbing

Best Non-profit, Civic, Religious Organization

Ellsworth Community School District

Ellsworth Public Library

Hunger Prevention Council/Food Pantry

Best Customer Service

Brush Strokes Paint Party & Art Supply

CCF Bank

Shaw Family Dental

Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Kilkarney Hills Golf Course in River Falls.

Chamber members are invited to attend the evening of entertainment and networking over dinner. Award winners will be recognized at the banquet. The chamber will host a 50/50 raffle and dessert auction.