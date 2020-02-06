This is the latest stop in the series 101 Things To Do . Each week through December 2020, we will select one place or activity around the region to highlight.

If a family fun vacation including a water park, trampoline park, climbing wall, game arcade, go kart track, zipline, and a ninja warrior course sounds like a good weekend, then Chaos Water Park and Action City at Metropolis Resort in Eau Claire, Wis., might be a destination worth considering.

“Every time a kid walks in the door for the first time, the jaw hits the ground, and the eyes light up,” said Benny Anderson, resort general manager. “Then you get that same look every time they turn a corner.”

Metropolis Resort, Chaos Water Park, and Action City fun center are housed in the same building, creating an endless line of entertainment opportunities.

“The fun parts of the building are built almost like a department store,” Anderson said. “They are a big rectangle, but inside there are so many things that block the view. We have 20-foot arcade games. We have a climbing wall that goes 14 feet into the ground with 15 feet above ground. Every time kids turn around, there is something crazy and new.”

Action City fun center contains an arcade with 120 games, laser tag, virtual reality, bumper cars, indoor and outdoor go kart tracks, and mini golf. They recently added an axe throwing area.

The trampoline park has two dodgeball courts, a stunt bag, four slam dunk areas, jousting, a Jacob’s ladder, a slackline, and a ninja warrior course.

“Our zipline is 135 feet in the air,” Anderson said. “It spans two-and-a-half football fields, and it goes over our go kart track.”

Visitors may purchase passes to either Chaos Water Park, Action City, or both. The resort hosts many outside events such as weddings and birthday parties at these venues.

“We want everyone to have a fun time,” Anderson said. “We really enjoy building the family. We have family reunions that have been coming here for 10 years to stay at the resort.”

He enjoys seeing families come to the resort and have fun together.

“We give them an outlet to go have some fun, go enjoy their lives and their free time,” Anderson said, “and we try to do it at at reasonable dollar.”

If you go...

Name: Chaos Water Park and Action City

Address: 5150 Fairview Drive, Eau Claire, Wis.

Phone: 844-855-2724

Website: https://www.chaoswaterparkfun.com

Hours: Chaos Water Park is open Fri-Sun, Action City is open daily. See website for hours each day.

Cost: Chaos Water Park, Action City, and Metropolis Resort are in the same building. Chaos Water Park is included with any stay at Metropolis Resort. Several ticket options are available for Action City or for visitors not staying at the resort. See the website for all price options

Chaos Water Park and Action City MAP