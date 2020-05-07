When news of the ratification of the 19th Amendment reached South St. Paul on Aug. 26, 1920, the city quickly began preparing for women to vote in a water bond referendum already scheduled for the next day.

Women lined up as early as 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, eager to cast their ballots, according to the Dakota County Historical Society. A 2005 resolution passed in the Minnesota Senate officially recognized this vote as the first for women under the 19th Amendment. A total of 85 women voted in that water bond referendum, and 17 of their names are currently known.

There is some disagreement, however, about which woman voted first. According to a South St. Paul Daily Reporter article from the time, Erna Fearing was the first to cast her ballot in Ward 1, Marguerite Newburgh the first in the Precinct 1 of the city's Ward 2, Mrs. K.E. Michelmore the first in the Ward 2 Precinct 2 and Theresa Kramer the first in Ward 3.

All of these women reportedly arrived before polling booths opened and all voted in favor of the water bond. The referendum passed 283-141, with 63 women voting for it and 22 against.

"The vote of the women was light," a Daily Reporter article said, though it continued: "The women not only made history by exercising their right of franchise a day after the constitutional amendment was certified ... but they helped swell the majority for the bond issue."

The passage of the $85,000 water bond would prevent "a serious water shortage" by allowing for the construction of water mains and a new well, the article said.

The other women who have been identified are Anna Conlin, Macha Grannis, Ida Kuckler, Mrs. Al Leininger, Katie Michelmore (Mrs. K. E. Michelmore's daughter), Mrs. H. G. Stevens, Mrs. J. R. Stevenson, Mae Todd and Sarah Weber.

During the 2019 legislative session, Rep. Anne Claflin, DFL-South St. Paul, sought a $300,000 bond to build a monument in the city's Lawshe Park. Lawshe Park was home to South St. Paul's city hall building when the vote took place in 1920. The push to secure funding is currently on hold, community affairs liaison Deb Griffith said.

The city hopes to hold a community event later this year to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the vote, but the timing of the event and other details are yet to be announced, Griffith said. Updates will be posted at southstpaul.org.