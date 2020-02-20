This is the latest stop in the series 101 Things To Do . Each week through December 2020, we will select one place or activity around the region to highlight.

When Gary Schlosstein was 10 years old, he walked by himself into a store in Winona and bought a Civil War musket. He carried it down the street to his house.

“Nobody bothered me,” Schlosstein said. “Things were different then.”

Purchasing that gun started what has been a lifelong love of history, especially in the development of weapons.

In later years, Schlosstein traveled to Europe and discovered what he called “real history, medieval history.” He spent time in auction houses, talking to knowledgeable experts, studying the items for sale, and learning about their origins and values.

101 THINGS TO DO: See government in action at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul | Gaze upon history at Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona

He started putting in bids and realized that he could buy authentic weapons and armor “for hundreds, not thousands,” and he began his collection.

Schlosstein, a fifth-generation resident of Alma and a judge at the Buffalo County Courthouse for 32 years, decided he wanted a place to house his personal collection, so he could share it with others. In 2007, he built the Castle Rock Museum across the street from the Courthouse.

“Everything metal is original,” Schlosstein said. “The artwork is reproduction.”

He was very careful in setting up the displays so that visitors are moved through 2,000 years of history and see the evolution of weapons and armor. The artwork shows how the weapons were used and how the armor and clothing were worn.

“We wanted visitors to see each piece up close,” he said. “We wanted to tell the story well. It compares favorably with similar museums in Europe.”

To make sure that the story goes on, Schlosstein created a nonprofit corporation, so that Castle Rock Museum is a “lasting educational site.”

Homeschool groups often visit the museum for history and art lessons, he said. He hopes to gain better ties with colleges and schools in the region.

The museum has several special days throughout the year including Meet the Vikings in March and Fire in the Shire in June. Reenactors provide demonstrations of weapons, armor, and battle tactics, and answer questions about the items and their uses.

“Each time we add a new piece, it is an education for us,” Schlosstein said. “We are able to discover and learn so much more.”

If you go...

Name: Castle Rock Museum

Address: 402 S. Second St., Alma, WI 55610

Phone number: 608-685-4231

Website: http://www.castlerockmuseum.com

Hours: The museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays throughout the year and Sundays in June-August

How much: Adults $6. Students $4. Four and younger free. Active military free.