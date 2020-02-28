ELLSWORTH, Wis. — The Ellsworth Public Library Board discussed updates to the building/space project at its monthly meeting.

Ellsworth Public Library Director Tiffany Meyer told the board that the building/space project is currently paused because the old BMO Harris building is being reconsidered.

“It was decided to kind of stop for a minute with this current project because there was a demand to revisit the BMO site,” Meyer said.

Meyer said they had received a lot of questions from the public regarding the library using the site and that the Building/Space Committee felt it was responsible to look into the option further. The project had been looking at using the existing library building with some additional footage tacked on.

“Paul’s (Bauer) idea was to put together a comparison of the two options, looking at numbers and then also the pros and cons,” Meyer said.

The building space discussion will continue in March, where the committee will meet to work on a presentation for the Ellsworth Village Board. The presentation will be given possibly in April or May after the reorganization of the village board.

Meyer also mentioned at February’s Building/Space Committee meeting an executive committee was formed.

“So that once a building project gets underway, decision can be made a little bit more quickly,” Meyer said.

The next Building/Space Committee meeting is 6:30 p.m. March 9.

The next Ellsworth Public Library Board meeting is 5 p.m. March 31.