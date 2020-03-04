PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — Jennifer Thatcher has put food on Pierce County tables since late 2017. Her next career move will allow her to continue to serve others in need at another Wisconsin nonprofit.

Thatcher said her goodbyes at a Feb. 26 gathering at the Pierce County Food Pantry. Her last day as the Hunger Prevention Council - Pierce County executive director was the following day. She has taken a position at United Way of Dunn County.

Pantry volunteers, Ellsworth Chamber members and Hunger Prevention Council board members were among those who attended the afternoon event to celebrate Thatcher’s work, wish her luck on the next endeavor and say their farewells.

Thatcher began her role at the Hunger Prevention Council in December 2017 after stumbling across the position on accident. She found the position after meeting someone who needed a ride to the pantry and driving them there.

“And then one thing led to another,” Thatcher said.

Since then, she has built a network of people, leaders and volunteers who help the pantry’s overall mission.

“She does a lot of networking,” Pierce County Food Pantry volunteer Bill Moquin said. Moquin does food deliveries to various food pantries in Pierce County and has volunteered for the pantry for about a year. “She is always calling people and not afraid to get out there."

The Pierce County Food Pantry serves as a central hub for food pantries across Pierce County, as a result Thatcher has built relationships with a network of people. Thatcher says those relationships are her favorite part of the job.

“Being able to work with the local low-income people,” she added.

One major improvement made under Thatcher's leadership was obtaining a new location for the pantry on North Maple Street in Ellsworth. In October 2019 the Hunger Prevention Council - Pierce County held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its newly remodeled site. Thatcher used her networking skills and contacts to secure loans, funding and resources (including a community facility loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development) to purchase the larger location.

“This is one of the reasons why this place is the way it is, we got dedicated people like her,” Moquin said.

Moquin says he met Thatcher early on in his volunteering experience and she showed him where things were located and how the pantry operates.

Thatcher recently won the Community Leader of the Year Award at the 2020 Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet in February.

“I was shocked when I found out I won,” Thatcher said. “Because I don't do anything different than the next person would do, but apparently I went out of my way.”

She was honored for her ability to stretch every donation and dollar given to the council. This past summer she helped expand the BackPack program in Ellsworth and River Falls. The program allows eligible students, with school staff recommendation, to take home a backpack of nonperishable food on Fridays. This program is available at some Pierce County schools.

A comment from nomination documents for the Community Leader of the Year Award reads, “Her commitment to finding funding and resources to keep our local food pantries going is commendable.”

Thatcher will miss the clients and the people she met through the position the most.

“This community became my family,” she said.