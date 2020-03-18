WOODBURY, Minn. — When Phil Eldredge became a grandparent twice within two weeks, he didn't quite know what it meant to be a grandfather, he said.

Realizing concepts he used in his professional and personal life could be distilled and taught early on in life, the Woodbury resident decided to write his new grandchildren a letter, welcoming them to the world and passing on some life lessons he'd learned. Upon sharing the letter with people close to him, he said many told him the message could be valuable to a broader audience. This planted the idea of writing a book for grandparents and parents to read with their children and grandchildren.

About a year and half later, Eldredge's book, "From Tree to Seed," is set to be released Saturday, March 21, published by Wise Ink Creative Publishing in Minneapolis and distributed by Itasca Books. Minneapolis-based artist Michael B. Putman provided the illustrations.

The book is meant to be a conversation starter between generations about values, Eldredge said, and the wisdom older generations can pass on to younger ones.

"How do you talk to your kids and grandkids about values from your family perspective — not necessarily my values, but your values, to your kids and grandkids?" he said, describing a question he tried to address with his book.

The lessons are "really around how to succeed in life — how to live your life with purpose," Eldredge said.

More than three decades into a career in insurance and financial services, writing a children's book wasn't a natural next step, and Eldredge was as surprised as anyone that it happened at all.

"I never thought I would (become an author), ever, and I'm not sure why it actually came to fruition. It was just... It was meant to be," he said. "It was something that came into my head and I just went and did it."

Some of the words are large and some of the concepts a bit complex, so parents and grandparents are encouraged to make the reading of the book an open discussion, rather than a one-way story.

"There's a message in there for everyone, whether it's for parents, grandparents or teenagers," Eldredge said. "There's life lessons in there that you can learn from."

He hopes the book will be part of his legacy in his family, as well as a legacy for other grandparents and parents to pass on in their families.

Eldredge and his wife, Sue, initially planned to celebrate the release of the book with a party at Woodbury's Central Park amphitheater but have postponed the event because of public health guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though he's kept his day job "just to pay the bills," Eldredge already has an idea for a second book.

"It already is my next career," he said.