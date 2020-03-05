ELLSWORTH, Wis. — Shoppers can now enjoy a cup of coffee while waiting for their prescription to be filled at Nilssen’s Foods in Ellsworth.

The grocery store celebrated its grand re-opening Wednesday and revealed its newly expanded store. The remodel most notably brought in a coffee shop and pharmacy.

“The Ellsworth community has been great to us and our family and we just wanted to give back by doing this remodel and hopefully take care of the community for many more years,” owner Jason Nilssen said as he addressed the large crowd outside the store.

After cutting the ribbon, village representatives as well as chamber and community members filed into the store to enjoy donuts and coffee while mingling and listening to the Ellsworth High School choir perform.

The store started its remodel in April 2019 and broke ground in July. The final remodeling touches were finished Feb. 28.

Beyond the updated exterior and interior look, the store is home to Ellsworth’s only pharmacy — Village Pharmacy. Ellsworth had lost its only pharmacy when Shopko closed this past summer.

“That was one of the needs for the community was a pharmacy, and we had already partnered with Village Pharmacy in our Glenwood store, so I reached out to him (Dave Willink) to see if he thought the Ellsworth community was a viable place to put a pharmacy,” Nilssen said.

From there an agreement was made to bring a pharmacy to Ellsworth. To top it off, a Caribou Coffee was added with a drive-through lane. Another “only” for Ellsworth.

Nilssen says he has received nothing but positive feedback from the community since the first day he announced the remodeling plans. People were looking forward to it, especially the pharmacy.

“The most enjoyable piece about today was just seeing the community come out to celebrate it with us, because it truly does take a community to make this happen, and they have been so supportive of our business and our staff throughout the eight years that we have been here,” Nilssen said.

Nilssen’s Foods began in 1903 in Clear Lake, but has expanded to locations in Baldwin, Cumberland, Ellsworth, Glenwood City and Zumbrota.