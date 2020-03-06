ELLSWORTH, Wis. — Passionate community members gathered in the back of Ellsworth Public Library to discuss their plan of action to tackle the remaining income surveys.

Their goal — to get as many survey responses as possible by going door to door and talking to residents on Thursday night. They hoped to educate those that received a survey and encourage them to fill it out.

The group included Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library, library staff and members of the Ellsworth E3 Community Development Corporation — an initiative of Design Ellsworth. They broke out into groups of two, were assigned households and spent the night approaching those who had not yet responded to the survey.

Income surveys had been sent out to random households in Ellsworth in December. Once the surveys are completed by those selected — and contingent on the results — the Ellsworth community could be eligible for grants through county, state and federal funding sources. The funding could be applied to a variety of community projects, including the library project and street projects.

“This is a big deal as this funding could mean millions of dollars for our community over the next five years if we qualify and are awarded these grants,” Angie Whelan, president of the Ellsworth E3 Community Development Corporation wrote in an email.

Another group had gone out in January to try to encourage residents on a specific street to complete a similar survey. Whelan said that experience allowed her to learn about people’s skepticism and resistance to filling out surveys.

“I’m hoping we can address some of that in the right way tonight when we try to go out and alleviate some of the anxieties people feel about filling out a piece of paper with what would appear to be private information,” Whelan said.

The survey asks residents to identify their household’s income from a predetermined list of ranges.

“It is all done very anonymously,” Whelan said. “We are not asking for personal information, there is nothing on here that identifies you at all, it's all a number and that is it.”

In a follow-up email, Whelan said they had received about two-thirds of what they needed back in-hand Thursday night. She added that several people were not home, so they left surveys on their door to be mailed in.

“We will see how many get sent back and try again in a couple weeks if needed,” Whelan said.

They had originally planned to go out Friday and Saturday as well, but decided against it because of Ellsworth’s upcoming spring break.