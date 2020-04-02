RED WING -- Helping people live a healthy, active life is top priority for David Anderson, and he is willing to ride his bike to work in January or walk through Red Wing neighborhoods to learn what might be preventing people from living a healthy life.

“I wanted to experience what it is like to walk and bike around the town,” Anderson said. “I talked to people to learn what are the barriers to walking or biking in a neighborhood. I wanted to hear from residents what they think needs to be done.”

Anderson is the co-coordinator with Megan Roschen of Live Well Goodhue County, the local initiative of the Minnesota Statewide Health Improvement Partnership -- SHIP -- a 10-year-old grant program funded through the state Legislature with the goal of finding ways to prevent health issues.

“We found that the two main causes of increased health care in the state were obesity and tobacco use,” Anderson said.

Obesity is caused by a combination of low physical activity and poor diet, Anderson explained, and tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death.

The Minnesota Department of Health, which manages the SHIP grants, determined that a need in the state was to look at policies, systems or environments that might “make it easier for people to be active, live healthy, and live tobacco free,” Anderson said. “We wanted to find out what populations might have health disparity and inequities. Who needs the most help?”

Anderson said the local emphasis has been on the low-income population. He wants to make sure that people are living in neighborhoods where it is safe to walk and bike, and that people have access to healthy food.

“Research shows that low-income people have a higher chance of becoming diabetic,” Anderson said, “because of the lack of activity and unhealthy diets.”

To help with this, Live Well Goodhue County has launched a number of projects. One of the first was a community garden in Kenyon, and volunteers have since helped other organizations and schools create gardens. They have also established bike share programs in Cannon Falls and Red Wing. They have helped businesses look at what is offered in vending machines to make sure that there are some healthy options.

“We have a leadership team that is made up of a variety of people from across the county,” Anderson said. “We go out and look for opportunities to build partnerships. We try to reach out to communities, schools, day care providers, work sites, senior centers, the faith community, to recruit people who have an interest in health issues.”

Live Well Goodhue County is also interested in working with other community organizations on issues related to healthy living.

“If there are organizations or individuals that are interested in starting programs,” Anderson said, “we have some funds available.”