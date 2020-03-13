LAKE CITY -- Funeral services for Lincoln High School band teacher Paul Holland will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church . Holland, who taught at the school for 19 years, died March 11 from stomach cancer at age 57.

“He truly inspired so many kids and people in the community,” said Greg Berge, principal of Lincoln High School. “He always had a smile on his face and a very uplifting positive mindset.”

A benefit event for Holland and his family, scheduled for Sunday, March 15, at Bluff View Elementary School, has been postponed following Minnesota Department of Health guidelines for the prevention of COVID-19 in schools. The event was to include music by Loud Mouth Brass, a band which features Eric Stashek, Holland’s teaching partner.

“Eric Stashek is the middle school band teacher and Paul was the high school teacher, but they worked in the same room together,” Berge explained. “Paul was a close friend and a mentor to Eric. Eric has done a great job of supporting our entire band program through this.”

Berge said Wednesday was a difficult day at the school, but students and staff supported each other and made it through the day.

Holland’s wife, Amy, works in the early childhood program called Tiger Time at Bluff View Elementary School.

“Paul told me over and over that he loved his job,” Berge said. “He loved the kids. He loved what he did. He wanted to be around the kids so much, because they inspired him as much as he inspired them. He cared about kids being good people.”

Berge said Holland often did things like getting out his guitar and playing music in the school’s foyer as students were arriving in the morning.

“Our band has a stellar reputation as one that is as good as it gets,” Berge said. “So much of that was the expectations and the passions that he had for kids. It is a devastating loss. He was a good human being and a friend of mine. It’s a tough one.”