Hastings nonprofits will continue to provide resources and services in the wake of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Hastings Family Service announced it will slightly change its services to ensure that social distancing and safety protocols will be maintained. Rivertown Treasures and the HFS building will be closed to the public, but essential services will continue to be available.

As of Monday, HFS implemented a drive-thru food shelf pickup service and online/phone financial assistance. HFS is also working with Allina Health to provide a revised Meals on Wheels delivery.

The Business Center, Dakota County Financial Worker and Ally Homeless Street Outreach office hours will be unavailable during the closure. Just Friends transportation will be limited to dialysis patients only.

All other services such as the Donation Center and clothing and household vouchers through Rivertown Treasures will be suspended until further notice. HFS staff asks that people don’t drop items at the doors or in the alley; this is not helpful and requires them to dispose of it at that point.

To receive services: If you would like to schedule food or financial assistance, call 651-437-7134 for intake and pick-up information. Current Meals on Wheels clients will be provided with information on necessary changes in service. Call 651-404-1548 for questions regarding your delivery.

To help: The best way for the community to help is through a financial donation. With the postponement of the Hastings Tastings event and the closure of Rivertown Treasures, HFS expects to face a significant shortfall at a time they are anticipating an increase in demand. Financial gifts allow HFS to increase purchases from Second Harvest Heartland and local distributors as they strive to meet the needs at this time.

It is still MN FoodShare month, so all food and monetary donations will be proportionately matched through April 12. Food donations can be made by calling 651-437-7134 to schedule a drop off at their drive thru.

HFS is also in need of paper bags and will have a delivery receptacle for paper bags at the Donation Center.

The United Way of Hastings is also reminding the public of resources available should they need it.

"As our communities deal with the COVID-19 and as the virus evolves, please reach out to UWH if you need help by calling 651-438-3337 or call United Way’s 24/7 help line by dialing 2-1-1," a press release stated.

Latest information can be found at: