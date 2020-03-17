Throughout the school closures, restaurants have announced free or reduced-price meals for school-aged children.

Though Minnesota restaurants have closed dine-in services, many are still providing delivery or curbside pick-up in compliance with state orders.

Here is our running list of area establishments offering free meals. We will be updating the list as we hear of more areas and restaurants. If you know of more in the South Washington County, Hastings, Red Wing, Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond areas, please send them to jrenzetti@rivertowns.net.

South Washington County

Keys Cafe & Bakery is offering ham and cheese sandwiches, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and macaroni and cheese, along with chips and fruit and vegetable sides.

Piada is offering free kids' lunches from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., from March 16 through April 3.

The American Legion in St. Paul Park has free lunches for students beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Hastings

The Lock & Dam Eatery says people can call in during lunch hours to order a free student meal. Staff will take out a bag lunch for them. "We will have a different menu everyday. If you don't want to come in for whatever reason, you can do DamCurb service," the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

The American Legion Post 47 is providing breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. beginning March 18. The restaurant asks those interested to call them at 651-437-2046.

