ST. PAUL PARK — Two local nonprofits are embracing the curbside delivery method to provide food to seniors and families during the COVID-19 crisis.

Friends in Need Food Shelf is providing curbside pickup as an alternative to in-store shopping at its St. Paul Park facility.

By appointment only, the public can pick up pre-packaged boxes and bags of milk, eggs, meat and other items that volunteers will leave in the parking lot. The service is available to clients in Cottage Grove, Newport, St. Paul Park and Grey Cloud Island.

To schedule grocery pick-up, call 651-458-0730 from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays or after 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Should it be someone's first time using Friends in Need, they should mention this.

“They’re getting a lot of the same stuff they would when they shop,” Executive Director Michelle Rageth said. “It minimizes any contact with each other and it eliminates any contact with our volunteers, most of whom are elderly."

Pick-ups are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays. People should park in one of six designated spots where the packages will be waiting for them.

They must show up within 15 minutes of their scheduled appointment time.

Down the road, Stone Soup Thrift Shop has temporarily closed its retail facility to concentrate on assembling food packs of cheese sticks, yogurt, crackers, Ramen noodles, raisins and bread.

People can pre-order them at www.stonesoupthriftshop.org.

By clicking on the "Food Packs" tab, they can specify their family size, the number of children and any dietary restrictions.

"We are putting together the food packets based on what they say," said Vickie Snyder, board president of their parent nonprofit Basic Needs, Inc. "Our goal is to figure out how to help our community if we're closed."

Stone Soup will continue to accept donations of gently used clothing and household items 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. To protect employees and ensure the products are safe, all donations will be quarantined and sorted in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.