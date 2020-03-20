Editor’s note: When you see something positive taking place, send an email with the details to news@rivertowns.net. Use Signs of a healthy community in the subject line.

Updated March 20 4:30 p.m.

March 20

Red Wing Brewery and Hanisch Bakery & Coffee Shop donated 16 pizzas to the staff and clients at the Haven of HOPE Domestic Violence Shelter today.

-- Sara Kern, HOPE Coalition associate director

Serving the servers

Michelle and Jack Goodman of Goodhue prepare snacks/treats for the hard working staff at Goodhue School on Thursday March 19. They made treats for about 75 people.

-- Goodhue County Health & Human Resources

March 19

Keep supporting local businesses

Local businesses have amazed me by reaching out with curbside delivery/pickup. In addition ways we can help businesses stay open. I’m purchasing gift cards from my regular haunts and trying to spend in those cards what I would usually spend on coffee and eating out. The cards will give me something to look forward to when I can go there again.

-- Linda Thielbar, Red Wing, Minn.

Feeding students

The School District of River Falls is providing food support to 158 families by offering home delivery or drive-thru pickup. We started March 17 and will run every Tuesday+Friday for the duration of this school closure. Each Tuesday+Friday, large shopping bags are packed with meals to last for three to four days, to include cold sandwiches, fruit, milk, breakfast bars, muffins, etc.

Bus drivers are delivering 75% of the meals (the other 25% is drive-thru/pickup) and our food service staff, along with paraprofessionals are packing and organizing this mass production.

We are supporting kids and families not only with "at-home learning" activities but also with extensive food support.

We are proud of our staff and we know our district actions represent the values of this community. Together we stand, as we worked together during this unique time in our nation’s history.

-- Jamie Benson, River Falls (Wis.) School District superintendent

Lunch served to Woodbury Senior Living staff

It felt like a Woodbury Big Hug today! RPT Realty treated Woodbury Senior Living staff to lunch today from Panera. All individual box lunches of huge salads, sandwiches, crusty bread and cookies were delivered. Staff was so happy and glad, some wept knowing external community folks also thought of them so sincerely!

Laurie Mordorski, long-time marketing manager at Woodbury Lakes, secured enough lunches and drinks for all three parts of the campus — Villa, Estates and Health Care Center. How generous! We have a big staff.

Thank you, thank you, thank you, Laurie, RPT Realty and Woodbury Lakes stores.

-- Margaret Wachholz, Woodbury Senior Living

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.