Have you ever tried to shoot the full moon next to your favorite landmark but you missed it? How about the Milky Way lined up over a lake, but it was way off?

The next meeting of the Western Wisconsin Photography Club in Hudson will be a VIRTUAL meeting, a webinar presented by expert landscape astrophotographer Dr. Mike Shaw. In this free presentation, Shaw will walk through the use of today’s powerful mobile apps, which make it simple to plan exactly when and where to set up your tripod, what focal length lens to use, the exact compass direction and elevation to capture the perfect shot. The primary tool will be the Planit! photography app, but he’ll also cover other similar apps.

You can join the webinar online at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 1.

Here’s where to register: mikeshawphotography.com/precision-night-photography-planning. You will get a link by return email. Just click on that link a few minutes before 7 p.m. and you’ll be connected. There will be opportunity to type in questions for Shaw, but the audience will not have video or audio feeds.

Shaw is an astrophotographer and the author of “Creative Nightscapes and Time-Lapses,” and “The Complete Guide to Landscape Astrophotography.” In addition to his own photography workshops, he is the Lead Instructor for the 2020 Night Sky Academy in the US National Park Service, he creates online tutorials for Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, teaches classes at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum and the Bell Museum.

The club is a group of photography enthusiasts of all ages, interests, and abilities and is a member of the Twin Cities Area council of Camera Clubs and the North Central Camera Club Council. Meetings are both social and educational; they are held 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month, at the Phipps Center for the Arts, in Hudson. Additional special meetings are also scheduled to accommodate speakers, hands-on workshops and group shooting opportunities. The public is welcome to attend meetings or to become a member. For more information visit the club’s website at www.wiphotoclub.com.