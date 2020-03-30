OAKDALE, Minn. — In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf has repurposed itself as a drive-thru operation.

Instead of browsing their shelves, people can drive up, pop their trunk and receive a package of food.

They’ve served nearly double the amount of customers at their headquarters on the grounds of Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Oakdale.

“Last week we served 600 families, which was a record,” Executive Director Jessica Francis said.

They’ve been getting a lot of first-time customers. The drive-thru format helps protect their privacy.

“I know it’s really, really hard sometimes to ask for help,” she said. “There’s a lot of stigma around visiting a food shelf.

“We are really grateful to the community. We have been able to keep up (thanks to) volunteers.”

No appointment is necessary, but hours are limited.

Here’s the drill: Drive up, stay in the car. When your turn comes, pop the trunk and a volunteer will place a food bundle in your trunk. The packages contain fresh produce, eggs and baked goods.

“We’re not able to have people pick and choose what they want,” Francis said. “If they want meat we’ll say ‘pork or no pork?’ If they get an item they can’t use, we hope they can share it with someone.”

Customers should be prepared to state their income range, zip code and household size. Francis said they require the demographic data because they get some of their food from a federal program.

“We don’t ask them to sign anything or show documentation,” she said.

She said they try to keep the line of cars moving.

“Once we start serving, we can serve a vehicle a minute,” she said.

Drive-up Market hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday, 3-7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The Drive-up Market will also be open during the traditional Wildcard Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and for the Produce Fair which runs 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

Christian Cardboard Emergency Food Shelf is located at 8264 Fourth St. N., in Oakdale. For more information, call 651-233-1296 or visit https://ccefs.org/

