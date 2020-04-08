It's not a role Woodbury Police Cmdr. Jason Posel thought he'd have, but it's one he's embraced.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Posel and other Woodbury Public Safety staff are delivering meals for SoWashCo CARES on Mondays and Wednesdays and for Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf on Tuesdays. They plan to continue these deliveries throughout April and will potentially involve other city staff.

Food is left on residents' front steps, there is no face-to-face contact and staff wear gloves throughout the process.

Though SoWashCo CARES often involves local public safety departments in delivering meals during summer and winter breaks, CCEFS doesn't usually deliver. In thinking about what his department could do for families in need of resources, Posel decided to get Woodbury police and other staff involved during this unprecedented school closure.

Posel said they made 68 deliveries last week and are on track to make 80 this week. The deliveries are a combination of pre-packaged meals and boxes of fresh food.

The public safety department also distributed $1,550 in gift cards during the food deliveries to help "bridge the gap" for families between now and receiving federal stimulus money, Posel said. The gift cards were collected during last year's Night to Unite to help vulnerable community members.

How to receive an emergency food delivery

Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf is focused on delivering emergency meals to populations that are most vulnerable to COVID-19 and unable to leave their homes or have someone pick up food for them. Households in Woodbury, Oakdale and Landfall, plus zip codes 55106 and 55119, are eligible. Deliveries take place on Tuesdays between 1-3 p.m. and are currently limited to 40 households per week. Food is delivered, without contact, to residents' doorsteps, but residents are asked to be available as food is often fresh or frozen. A wait list is available when all of the week's delivery slots have been filled, and someone from CCEFS will follow up with further details. Emergency food delivery can be requested at ccefs.org/covid19-delivery/.

SoWashCo CARES emergency food deliveries are reserved for families without transportation or that have a medically fragile child. More information can be found here.

How to contribute

Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf is still accepting drop-off food donations, monetary donations and volunteers. Learn more about how to help here.

Donate to SoWashCo CARES here.

If your organization is also doing emergency food deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to be added to this list, please send an email to hblack@rivertowns.net.