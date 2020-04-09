The Ellsworth Public Library recently released its annual report for 2019. The report notes an 18.5% increase in the use of e-material and a 5.5% increase in program attendance compared to the previous year.
Here is a breakdown of some of the statistics from the report. This is not a complete list but rather a brief look at the most compelling information.
Total circulation transactions: 65,172
Annual library visits: 31,618
Registered borrowers: Residents - 1,818; Nonresidents - 2,967
Hours open per week (year-round): 50
Technology and program services
Number of public internet computers: 8
Uses of public wireless internet: 5,483
Uses of public internet computers: 2,899
Uses of electronic materials (e-books, e-audio and e-video): 8,093
Number of programs: 272
Program attendance: 5,213
Operating revenue and expenditures
Total operating income: $321,390
Village of Ellsworth: $176,039
Counties (Home county appropriation, Dunn, Pepin and St. Croix): $138,635
State funds (delivery damaged/lost books): $47
All other operating income: $6,669
Total operating expenditures: $276,315
Salaries and wages: $145,041
Employee benefits: $19,799
Library collection expenditures: $37,131
Contacts for services (IFLS/MORE maintenance): $8,367
Other operating expenditures: $65,977
COVID-19 update
The library is currently closed until further notice. The book drop is closed and door pick-up services are suspended, while library staff work from home. Check out the library's website and social media for updates.
The library is staying active online. Look for posts on their Facebook page to learn how to access resources still available during this unprecedented time.