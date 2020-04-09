The Ellsworth Public Library recently released its annual report for 2019. The report notes an 18.5% increase in the use of e-material and a 5.5% increase in program attendance compared to the previous year.

Here is a breakdown of some of the statistics from the report. This is not a complete list but rather a brief look at the most compelling information.

Total circulation transactions: 65,172

Annual library visits: 31,618

Registered borrowers: Residents - 1,818; Nonresidents - 2,967

Hours open per week (year-round): 50

Technology and program services

Number of public internet computers: 8

Uses of public wireless internet: 5,483

Uses of public internet computers: 2,899

Uses of electronic materials (e-books, e-audio and e-video): 8,093

Number of programs: 272

Program attendance: 5,213

Operating revenue and expenditures

Total operating income: $321,390

Village of Ellsworth: $176,039

Counties (Home county appropriation, Dunn, Pepin and St. Croix): $138,635

State funds (delivery damaged/lost books): $47

All other operating income: $6,669

Total operating expenditures: $276,315

Salaries and wages: $145,041

Employee benefits: $19,799

Library collection expenditures: $37,131

Contacts for services (IFLS/MORE maintenance): $8,367

Other operating expenditures: $65,977

COVID-19 update

The library is currently closed until further notice. The book drop is closed and door pick-up services are suspended, while library staff work from home. Check out the library's website and social media for updates.

The library is staying active online. Look for posts on their Facebook page to learn how to access resources still available during this unprecedented time.